Sherry Rehman slams govt for D-Chow rally threats

ISLAMABAD: PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman said that PTI’s threats and mob hurdles are not going to stop anyone from voting.

“The Government threatens to hold a rally at D-Chowk on 27th in anticipation of the success of the Vote of No Confidence (VONC), and harassing the members to pass through the rally before going to Parliament.

“Tehreek-I-Insaaf has become Tehreek-I-Intishar in a blatant attempt to subvert the Constitution to hang on to power,” she said while responding to PTI’s announcement to hold a public rally before voting on No-Confidence Motion.