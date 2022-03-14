Opposition ready to make Pervaiz Elahi Punjab CM

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the united opposition on Sunday agreed to give Punjab chief minister’s slot to Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PMLQ) leader Pervaiz Elahi after success of the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The joint opposition reached an agreement to ensure that the no-trust move meets its logical end. On Sunday, the electronic media reported that a consensus had been reached on Pervaiz Elahi’s name as the joint opposition’s candidate for CM of Punjab and an announcement in this regard would be made in 24 hours. Not only have the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) agreed to give the Punjab captaincy to the PMLQ, but also the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), added the sources.

PMLQ leader Tariq Bashir Cheema told a private TV channel that the assurance of giving Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi the CM slot was given by Asif Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He said the PMLQ had not demanded the CM slot. However, Shehbaz, Zardari and Fazlur Rehman made this offer to the party.

However, senior PMLN leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Sunday he was not aware of the decision of giving Punjab chief minister-ship to the PMLQ. He said there had been no talk of no-confidence in Punjab yet.

“After a green signal by the former PM, who is also a leader of the PMLN, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s name has been finalised for the top slot in the province,” said a senior leader of the PMLN.

According to the PMLQ spokesperson, a final decision in this regard would be announced by the party head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said previously that PMLQ leader Tariq Bashir Cheema wanted to see Pervaiz Elahi as the chief minister.

While talking to a private TV channel, he said that talks between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and its ally PMLQ party were very clear. He said that PMLQ was standing along the PTI government as per their statements. There is nothing wrong to wish for something. Tariq Bashir Cheema wants to see Pervaiz Elahi as the [Punjab] chief minister, added the federal minister.

Umar said that the PMLQ did not put any condition to change the Punjab chief minister. He added that an opinion was given regarding the change of the chief minister.