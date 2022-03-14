State institutions must take notice of bomb threat against opposition: Shazia Marri

SUKKUR: PPP-P Information Secretary Shazia Atta Marri has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is threatening through his Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan that he would blow up the opposition in a suicide attack.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Shazia Atta Marri said Imran Khan and his federal ministers should stop threatening the opposition, as we have taken serious notice of Imran Khan's bomb threat and expect other state institutions to keep these threats on record.

She further said the PM threatened the opposition with gun, while his federal ministers have been threatening of suicide bomb attack. She said the law enforcement agencies should also take serious notice of such an open threat of terrorism from a federal minister and should arrest Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

Marri said it was not a joke to talk about blowing someone up with a bomb, as we had already suffered badly from terrorism and rendered great sacrifices. The PPP leader said not only Prime Minister Imran Khan but also his cabinet members have not only gone bersek but have become a big threat to the country. Imran Khan and his mafia have lost their minds and seemed panicked after sensing success of the no-confidence motion.