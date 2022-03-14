No-trust to be crushed, says Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said the opposition’s no-confidence motion would be crushed while complying with the Constitution and the law.

He was speaking here at the first-ever three-day Overseas Pakistanis Convention. The adviser pointed out that Article 63 was made part of the Constitution to put an end to sale and purchase of conscience and the opposition was caught red-handed doing the ‘trade’.

Babar Awan noted that the overseas Pakistanis had been loyal to Prime Minister Imran Khan, and he would fulfill the promises he made to them. He added the overseas Pakistanis had been given the right to vote by the incumbent government.

Overseas Pakistan, he continued, gave a message of ‘absolutely not’ with regard to giving air bases and this policy had their support and voice by saying ‘no more’. He came hard on the opposition parties and singled out PMLN to claim that the killer Modi was invited to weddings in Pakistan and given gifts. “Today, Modi is warned to desist from committing any foolishness and that any act of aggression will be met by a crushing retaliation,” he maintained.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Central Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Farrukh Habib welcomed the overseas Pakistanis from all over the world in Islamabad and noted a large number of foreign funders were sitting in the Convention Center today.

“Zardari, Maryam and others come and see what the sources of PTI's foreign funding are. Imran Khan is the only one who gave an account of 40 years of earnings while the opposition leaders committed money laundering abroad,” he said.

The minister explained that remittances had increased from $18 billion to $30 billion and would reach $35 billion. He noted overseas Pakistanis took part in practical politics and made Imran Khan Prime Minister of the country, who is active in the world to honor the green passport.

“Ever since Imran Khan came into power, the world has come to value Pakistanis abroad. Overseas Pakistanis would have faced Islamophobia, upon which Imran Khan spoke bluntly, as Imran Khan is a preacher of peace in the world. While the puppets (opposition leaders) are shouting, as if the West is unhappy,” he said.

Referring to the no-trust move, he said confidence in Imran Khan is going to increase. He added Pakistanis continued to become victims of drone strikes and this gang continued to protect its looting.

He contended, “PTI is the originator of political funding in Pakistan, whereas ‘Noon League’ and PPP continued to fundraise through frauds.” He added overseas Pakistanis gave money to PTI for the betterment of country and nation.

The minister asked why the Election Commission was not making progress on PPP and ‘Noon League’ foreign funding cases and he challenged Bilawal to name 100 of his donors. “The pit they dug for PTI, they are going to fall into it themselves,” he said.