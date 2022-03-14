CDA plans ‘Bhara Kahu Bypass’ to address traffic problems

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to construct 7.8 kilometer long ‘Bhara Kahu Bypass’ to cater to the needs of growing vehicular traffic.

The details of the project will be announced by the civic agency but at the moment it has placed a board on the roadside that showed that the Frontier Works Organisation would be executing agency that would carry out the work.

A small portion of Bhara Kahu at Murree Road has always been a matter of grave concern for the motorists. Sometimes it take them long hours especially at the weekend when visitors from the twin cities and other parts of the country move towards the Murree area.

The traffic congestion on main road ultimately disturbs the vehicular traffic in the inner roads where traffic jams have also become a common scene.

The roads are highly developed but planners have not been able to keep up with the rapid expansion of the population. Another contributing factor is the lack of a public transport infrastructure. The people mostly rely on private vehicles and motor bikes that increases burden of traffic on the roads.

The most harmful effects of traffic congestion is its impact on the natural environment. The cars stop in traffic produce a large volume of harmful carbon emissions.

An official said the proposal for ‘Bhara Kahu Bypass’ was given during the Nawaz-led government and it had done some initial work to execute the project.

“The Nawaz-led government initially took interest in the project but later it was postponed for unknown reasons. Now PTI member Ali Nawaz Awan made efforts and brought it out from the cold storage,” he said.

He said, “The project will greatly help resolve the traffic woes because motorists face immense problems especially on main road of Bhara Kahu.”