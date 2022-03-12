LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday adjourned the hearing of money-laundering and assets beyond means reference against PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif and other members of the family till March 22.

The case was adjourned due to lawyers’ strike. In the reference, the NAB had claimed that in the last 30 years, the Shehbaz family assets increased from Rs2 million to Rs7,000 million which the family had failed to justify.

Shahbaz Sharif after the hearing while talking to the media said that the no-confidence motion was brought not out of personal desire but for the sake of the people of the country.

He said that millions of people had been left jobless and starving saying that from Peshawar to Karachi, the people were praying to get country rid of this worst government and selected prime minister. He alleged that Imran Khan came to the government by fraud but they would send him home in a legal way.

He said that confused Imran Khan was now issuing threats after the no-confidence motion against him. Shehbaz said that they would not let Imran run away. He said that a political martyr was the one who was removed in an unconstitutional manner saying that Nawaz Sharif was ousted unconstitutionally in 1999. He said that last day this government showed its ugly face by brutally torturing JUIF members. “We are moving forward peacefully and constitutionally and we will fight against the menace of this government,” Shehbaz concluded.