Death threat to Zardari: Petition filed in BHC for PM’s disqualification

QUETTA: A constitutional petition was filed in the Balochistan High Court Friday, seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan for hurling life ‘threats’ at former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Former president of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Amanullah Kanrani advocate, stated in his petition that the premier, in his speech delivered in Karachi the other day, levelled serious allegations against Zardari and said: “My first target is Asif Zardari now.”

Under Article 62, 63 of the Constitution, the PM could be disqualified for threatening and using rough language against Asif Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Kanrani pleaded in the petition.

He stated that Pakistan is an Islamic state under Article-2 of the Constitution. Under Article-31 of the Constitution, the PM is bound to abide by the Islamic values and their implementation.