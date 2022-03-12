Efforts to promote Pak-Iran cultural relation pledged

PESHAWAR: Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Muhammad Abid Wazir and Iranian Cultural Centre Director General Mehran Iskandariyan on Friday expressed the resolve to work jointly for the promotion of tourism

and cultural ties for the benefit of peoples of the two neighbouring countries.

“Pakistan and Iran enjoy strong friendly relations and religious and cultural bonds. The friendship between the two neighbouring countries is exemplary and it would further cement in future as well,”Abid Wazir said at a meeting with Mehran Iskandariyan here.

They discussed the ways and means for further enhancing ties in the field of tourism, culture and commerce.

The two countries, the DG added, had many similarities in their cultures, traditions, heritage and history and above all peoples of two countries were the followers of the same religion.

He said that besides culture, Pakistan and Iran could also boost trade through people to people

contacts.

He said that launching cultural and sports exchange programmes for the people of two countries would pave the way to further promote the relationship between the two countries.

On the occasion, Mehran Iskandariyan suggested the KPCTA DG to help arrange cultural exhibitions and programmes at Nishtar Hall and elsewhere in the province to promote the cultures of two friendly countries.

He said that Pakistan and Iran could display cultural items, handicrafts, photo shows of cultural and tourism potential, cultural films, historic sites of two countries at the cultural exhibitions.

He said that exchange of cultural and sports delegations would also be helpful for the promotion of cultural ties.