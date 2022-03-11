Security forces kill four terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Thursday killed four terrorists as they conducted two intelligence-based operations (IBOs) on reported presence of terrorists in general area Maddi Khel and Bobar Gap in the North Waziristan district.
An intense exchange of fire took place between the security forces and terrorists, during which four terrorists were killed and arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, the ISPR said in a statement. Locals appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.
