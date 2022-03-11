ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday issued notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) over a petition filed by former National Assembly Speaker and PMLN leader Ayaz Sadiq.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandail heard the seven-year old appeal filed by PMLN leader Ayaz Sadiq against the expenses incurred during the re-election in constituency NA-122, Lahore in 2013 general elections.

Ayaz Sadiq was declared successful from NA 122, Lahore in 2013 general elections after defeating Imran Khan. PTI chief Imran Khan, however, had challenged the victory of Ayaz Sadiq at which the Election Tribunal Punjab in 2015 ordered re-election in NA-122, after declaring the 2013 election results in the constituency null and void.

Ayaz Sadiq, however, again emerged successful from the said constituency, defeating the PTI new candidate Aleem Khan. On Thursday during the course of proceeding in the instant matter Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial observed that the matter related to 2013 general elections whose term had already ended. Counsel representing the Ayaz Sadiq, however, contended that the election tribunal had imposed fines against his client unfairly.

“Why should my client pay for the mistakes of the electoral body,” Sadiq’s counsel questioned. To substantiate the plea of his counsel, Ayaz Sadiq told the court that he was directed to pay for the expenses incurred during the re-election on the said constituency as well as the exercise made by the Nadra for finding out the record pertaining to the matter. The former NA Speaker alleged that he was wrongly subjected to accusations for ensuring his victory in the elections.

Similarly, he submitted that being NA Speaker, he was called a liar and alleged of rigging the elections. “I don’t want anything from Imran Khan but the issue relates to my honour as a wrong impression had been created against me in the constituency,” the former NA Speaker submitted.

“The people gave you vote, how the issue of impression emerged”, Chief justice Umer Ata Bandial asked Ayaz Sadiq. Ex-NA Speaker, however, contended that he had been defamed. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, another member of the bench, asked Ayaz Sadiq if this was the issue of defamation, he could file a separate case.

Ayaaz Sadiq, however, replied that a defamation case in this regard had been going on for many years. He submitted that he had filed the case just to prove himself innocent. ECP counsel, however, told the court that Prime Minister Imran Khan had paid all the expenses while challenging the election results of 2013 elections in NA-122.

The ECP counsel further told the court that after Imran Khan lost the case, the Election Tribunal had directed that all expenses would be paid by Ayaz Sadiq. Meanwhile, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that the matter would be decided on merit after hearing the stance of the prime minister adding that the case would be fixed for hearing as soon as possible. The court issued notices to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Nadra and ECP and adjourned the matter.