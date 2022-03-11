Inter-varsity football championship begins

PESHAWAR: Around 10 universities of the province are taking part in the “Inter-Varsity Zone-A Football Championship, 2022”, which was kicked off at the University of Malakand on Thursday.

Director sports of the university Dr Manzoor Ahmad pledged that the participating players and support staff would be provided all possible facilities so that they could enjoy their game in full spirit.

The universities, which are participating the event include: Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan, Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak, Lakki Marwat University, Bannu University, Kohat University, Hazara University, Pak-Austria Fachhochschule University, Haripur, University of Swat, FATA University and the host University of Malakand.

Dr Manzoor Ahmad and deans of faculties including Professor Dr Ata Ur Rehman, Professor Dr Sultan Alam, Professor Dr Mir Azam Khan, Professor Dr Arab Naz, Professor Dr Muhammad Nisar and other officials of the university welcomed all the team managers and players at University of Malakand and presented shields to the team managers.