No-trust move against PM bound to fail, says Azam Swati

MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati on Thursday said that the leaders of the opposition parties, who had plundered the national wealth during their respective governments, would fail to oust the prime minister.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is still a popular leader in the country and no-confidence motion moved by the opposition parties will not succeed,” Azam Swati told a public gathering in Paras area of Balakot.

He said that the entire episode of the no-confidence motion would come to an end within a period of two-week. “The prime minister is having his own plan to thwart the no- confidence motion moved by the opposition within 14 days,” Swati maintained.

He added that the labourers working on the 880 megawatts Suki Kinari Hydropower project raised their issues and problems with him during his visit to Balakot.

“Your problems will be addressed and you will get wages and other incentives in accordance with labour laws of the country,” Swati added.

The federal minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf would secure a victory in the second phase of the local government with a thumping majority.

“We want to address the core issues faced by the people at the grassroots level and you should extend your support to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in its noble mission,” he added.