LHCBA delegation calls on Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE:Akbar Dogar, President Lahore High Court Bar Association, along with a delegation called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Thursday.
The delegation included High Court Bar Secretary Rai Muhammad Usman, Vice-president Sohail Shafiq Ch, Finance Secretary Rana Ali Akhtar, Ch Bedar Bakht Bajwa Advocate while Secretary, Punjab Assembly, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Punjab Additional Advocate General Nadir Manzoor Dugal, President PML Punjab Lawyer’s Wing Asim Cheema, Barrister Ahmed Hassan Cheema and Ch Safdar Bosal Assistant Advocate General were present.
During the meeting, Lahore High Court Bar matters were discussed. Congratulating the newly-elected members, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said lawyers have a vital role to play in assisting judiciary in the timely delivery of justice. Sardar Akbar Dogar thanked Pervaiz Elahi and said, “You have always taken care of the lawyers’ community. Facilities provided by you as Punjab CM are invaluable.”
LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority distributed appreciation certificates and cash prizes among 80 police...
LAHORE:Punjab Ombudsman Maj Azam Suleman on Thursday said that a composite roadmap would be drawn up in collaboration...
LAHORE:Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre successfully conducted a walk on Thursday to...
LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed CIA Lahore to do a better job in eradicating...
LAHORE:No death was reported due to coronavirus and about 155 new cases were recorded in Punjab on Thursday. According...
LAHORE:Psychology Department of the Government College University Lahore on Thursday organised a workshop on "Faiz,...
Comments