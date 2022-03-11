LHCBA delegation calls on Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE:Akbar Dogar, President Lahore High Court Bar Association, along with a delegation called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Thursday.

The delegation included High Court Bar Secretary Rai Muhammad Usman, Vice-president Sohail Shafiq Ch, Finance Secretary Rana Ali Akhtar, Ch Bedar Bakht Bajwa Advocate while Secretary, Punjab Assembly, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Punjab Additional Advocate General Nadir Manzoor Dugal, President PML Punjab Lawyer’s Wing Asim Cheema, Barrister Ahmed Hassan Cheema and Ch Safdar Bosal Assistant Advocate General were present.

During the meeting, Lahore High Court Bar matters were discussed. Congratulating the newly-elected members, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said lawyers have a vital role to play in assisting judiciary in the timely delivery of justice. Sardar Akbar Dogar thanked Pervaiz Elahi and said, “You have always taken care of the lawyers’ community. Facilities provided by you as Punjab CM are invaluable.”