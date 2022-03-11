Boxer among two citizens robbed at gunpoint

An international boxer was among two people robbed at gunpoint in the city on Thursday. Boxer Nadir Ali lodged a case at the Mominabad police station, complaining that armed men riding a motorcycle robbed him soon after he reached home after withdrawing cash from an ATM in Orangi Town. He said the outlaws only snatched cash and did not demand his cell phone and wallet.

In Gulshan-e-Iqbal, three muggers snatched cash and a cell phone from a young man on his doorstep. CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, showing that three armed men riding two motorcycles intercepted the man outside his house and robbed him at gunpoint.