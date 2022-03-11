Boxer among two citizens robbed at gunpoint

An international boxer was among two people robbed at gunpoint in the city on Thursday. Boxer Nadir Ali lodged a case at the Mominabad police station, complaining that armed men riding a motorcycle robbed him soon after he reached home after withdrawing cash from an ATM in Orangi Town. He said the outlaws only snatched cash and did not demand his cell phone and wallet.
In Gulshan-e-Iqbal, three muggers snatched cash and a cell phone from a young man on his doorstep. CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, showing that three armed men riding two motorcycles intercepted the man outside his house and robbed him at gunpoint.
The Special Investigation Unit of the Karachi police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler involved in...
Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh has said that launching viable projects for utilisation of Thar coal...
Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that despite massive problems, Karachi is the economic...
Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said the no-confidence motion against the prime minister is a...
The rapid expansion of motorisation over the years in Pakistan has seen a sharp rise in road traffic-related...
A foolproof security plan has been finalised for the upcoming the Pakistan-Australia Test match to be played at the...
