CJP chairs meeting to amend JCP Rules 2010

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of Rules Committee to amend Judicial Commission of Pakistan Rules 2010 was held on Wednesday in the Supreme Court (SC) under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Chairman Judicial Commission of Pakistan/ Convener of the Committee.

It was attended by other members comprising Justice Maqbool Baqir, Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Sarmad Jalal Osmany, former Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan, Khalid Javed Khan, Attorney General for Pakistan and Akhtar Hussain Senior ASC.

The Committee discussed Judicial Commission of Pakistan Rules 2010 and deliberated various proposals put forward by the Committee members to amend the JCP Rules for incorporating specific criteria of appointment of judges of the superior courts.

The members also discussed the methodology to be adopted for evaluating the candidates for elevation on the basis of the appropriate criteria. The Committee was constituted by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, former chief justice of Pakistan on 11th January 2022.