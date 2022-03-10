LAHORE: Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan arrived in London on Wednesday to meet PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif, according to sources.

The sources privy to the development said Aleem will discuss the future course of action with Tareen for the group as the opposition has submitted the no-confidence motion. Sources said that in case Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar decides to resign, the PMLN and the Aleem Khan group of the PTI may field a joint candidate.

The sources further said that the Tareen-Aleem group of the PTI may not merge with any party, for now, adding that the two leaders may become part of a larger political alliance in the next general elections.

On the other hand, separate sources told Geo News that some members of the Jahangir Tareen group have opposed Aleem Khan’s nomination. Sources said that some members of the splinter group have conveyed their reservations to Jahangir Tareen, adding that the members reminded the estranged PTI leader of the times they stood with him.

On Monday, Former senior Punjab minister Aleem Khan had joined Jahangir Khan Tareen's PTI faction with the aim to "save" the party after "loyalists were sidelined" following Prime Minister Imran Khan's rise to power.