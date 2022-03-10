Mohmand elders ask govt to prevent lease of land

PESHAWAR: Residents of Rahmat Kor in Mosakhel tribe of Mohmand district have asked the chief

minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to cancel the meeting that has been scheduled for March 11 to lease out their land.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, the elders including Haji Bashir, Haji Riaz, Malik Hakeem and others urged the authorities to take notice of the situation and get them rid of their unrest.

The elders said that some people including Nisar Khan, Abdul Mana, Habibur Rehman, Mazhar Ullah and others were exploiting them and trying to lease out their land to non-local people in their area.

“Out of the total 86 families, 72 families were opposing the decision on the proposed lease,” Haji Bashir said, adding that they were registered with Pakistan Army and district administration.

He said the non-local people had no right over their resources and minerals.

He said the influential non-local people had convened a meeting to get their land on lease but that was not acceptable to them at any cost.

The participants later staged a demonstration outside Peshawar Press Club, asking the government to take notice of the situation and cancel the meeting. They chanted slogans against what they called miscreants and said that the district local administration was also supporting those non-locals.