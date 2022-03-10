Islamabad : Beaconhouse College Programme (BCP), Tipu Sultan Campus hosted its first ever intra-regional basketball tournament. Teams from other Beaconhouse branches in the northern region came to compete for the championship, says a press release.

The event started with the head boy and head girl of BCP, Tipu Sultan Campus leading the competing teams to the venue, holding the Pakistan and BCP flags, followed by the Headmistress (A-level) Riffat Arif declaring the event open.

The primary branch students of the host campus left the audience enthralled with a captivating karate display. After a series of highly competitive matches and intense knockout fixtures, Beaconhouse, Margalla Islamabad and the hosts Tipu Sultan were the deserving finalists. The hosts fought their way to comprehensive victory, beating their rivals with a hefty margin to claim the title of being the Intra Regional Basketball Champs.

Major Hasnain Alam, who captained Pakistan’s differently abled cricket team and holds the distinction of being the first sportsman to score a century against England and Bangladesh differently abled cricket teams presided as the chief guest and awarded the winners and runner ups with their awards in the closing ceremony.

The chief guest was impressed by the organisation of the event and the professionalism and sportsmanship displayed by the players. He motivated the students and encouraged them to host such events in the future as well.