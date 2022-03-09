ISLAMABAD: Maulana Fazlur Rehman remained unable to secure immediate assurance from PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain for the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan late Tuesday evening. The veteran politician from Gujrat met Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad on an eventful day of the country’s national politics. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Maulana Asad Mahmood and Maulana Salahuddin from JUI-F and Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema were also present in the meeting.

In response to Maulana’s request, the PML-Q President said he could not take a decision on his own on the issue of no-confidence resolution. Fazlur Rehman conveyed his grievance to Shujaat for not accepting the invitation of Shehbaz Sharif. The Maulana said he had requested Sharif to invite Chaudhry Shujaat to his residence.