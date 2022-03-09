Haripur University holds 26th syndicate meeting

HARIPUR: The University of Haripur held its 26th meeting of its syndicate, said spokesperson of the varsity on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson Riaz Muhammad, Vice-Chancellor Prof Anwarul Hassan Gilani chaired the meeting.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Ayub Khan, Registrar Dr Shah Masood Khan, Dean Prof Abid Farid, Dean Prof Amara Gul, Principal Govt Postgraduate College Haripur and others attended the meeting.

Registrar Dr Shah Masood Khan conducted the proceedings of the meeting.

The progress report of the minutes of the last meeting was presented and approved.

The meeting approved recommendations of 10th Finance and Planning Committee and 16th Academic Council, long awaited promotion cases of various employees, adoption of government allowances, Departmental Fund Policy, Guest House Policy, Faculty Development Policy, Best Teacher and Best Researcher Award Policy, Transport Rules and scholarship policy, financial rules, Endowment Fund rules, contract employees rules, Disability Resource Centre and Professional Development Center.

In addition, cases of employees’ leave, annual increment of TTS Faculty, instructions of the Governor regarding appointments under Section 11 of the Act and other important matters were approved.

The annual report for the year 2021 was also approved. Whereas, in two harassment cases, one contractual employee was terminated, while, a regular employee was suspended until final decision.

Registrar Shah Masood Khan presented progress of his three-year tenure Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Ayub Khan, on behalf of all the universities, paid tribute to the vice-chancellor for his excellent performance.