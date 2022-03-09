ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has said all the opposition parties are on the same page and will work to get rid of the 'selected'.



"All the political parties will collectively send this selected home and save the future of the people of Pakistan. I will send him out soon," Zardari said while addressing the PPP’s long march at the D-Chowk in Islamabad where it was concluded. The march was started from Karachi from February 27.

The PPP's long march, led by its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, reached the D-Chowk where the PPP workers welcomed Bilawal Bhutto.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari said Imran Khan had claimed he was dangerous if he came on the road. "Come out, we are ready and then see who is dangerous. If we allow you to remain in power, then not only the people of Pakistan but also future generations and Almighty Allah will not pardon us," he said.

Addressing the long march participants at the D-Chowk, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the prime minister was trembling and now the time has come that the Parliament should show its no-confidence in the selected. "We will use the democratic way of no-confidence to send this imposed selected back home ad hold free, fair and transparent fresh elections,” he said.

Bilawal said Imran Khan used to say that if anyone asks for his resignation, he will give it. "Now this public gathering of lakhs of people are asking for his resignation," he said.

He said no no-confidence is a democratic right and this is democracy. "We said that democracy is the best revenge. We do not accept this selected puppet and will establish democracy after removing him and will hold fresh, free, fair and transparent elections," he said.

Bilawal Bhutto said Imran Khan has damaged the foreign policy and has made Pakistan stand alone in the whole world but today after the mass protests in the streets, the legs of the prime minister are shaking and he has come down to insulting others and hurling abuses.

Bilawal said that we have no personal enmity with them. "You have harmed democracy, you have conspired to abolish 1973 Constitution, you are trying to rob the rights of all provinces which is not acceptable to us," he said. He said that the entire nation is troubled by the economic policies of this selected puppet as labourers, farmers, youth, women, students are all troubled by this puppet because he has economically attacked every citizen of Pakistan. "This person hurts the common man and gives relief to the rich,” he said.

He said the people of Pakistan showed their no-confidence in selected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Lahore, Sindh and Punjab but also Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. He said the leaders and workers of the Pakistan People's Party have made sacrifices for democracy in this country and we cannot tolerate a 'puppet harming this democracy.' "Now is the time for the youth to take over the politics of the country and save the people by sending this puppet home,” he said.

He said he wanted to warn all the powers, facilitators and allies of Imran Khan that the people of Pakistan have given their message that they will not tolerate this puppet. "If any individual illegally and unconstitutionally tries to save this selected, then we and the people of Pakistan will not forgive them and will make them answerable,” he said.

In the meanwhile, during his speech, President ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aimal Wali Khan raised the slogans of the "Prime Minister Bilawal" and said they wanted to see "our brother" on the post of prime minister. Addressing the PPP’s long march, Aimal Wali Khan congratulated Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for holding a mammoth long march that started from Karachi and ended at the D-Chowk in Islamabad. He said those who wanted to eliminate the politics of PPP and ANP will get frustrated with such a huge rally. "We, PPP and ANP, have to struggle for the country’s prestige and the time has come,” he said.

Aimal Wali Khan said he did not want to talk about Imran Khan Niazi as after the today’s move, he (Imran Khan) was politically out. He said the PPP and ANP will jointly struggle for the supremacy of parliament and we want independent judiciary, independent media.

Speaking at the long march rally, PMLN Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said all are are united to send the selected home. He said the Charter of Democracy has brought all the democratic forces together and moving towards the goal of supremacy of the parliament. He asked the speaker National Assembly to summon the session of the National Assembly and then everything will be clear.