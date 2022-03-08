LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif has reached a loose understanding with Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) vis-à-vis the proposed no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan during a courtesy contact made recently, The News has learnt.

After many rounds of formal and informal negotiations at various tiers on both sides, it was learnt, the all-important support from the JKT Camp seemed a credible possibility in a day or so. Sources said it was vital for the success of the planned no-confidence motion, notwithstanding, the already docked legislators in the National and provincial assemblies. This contact between the two top men was direly needed for, it was learnt, the combined opposition was weighing its wings to throw down the gauntlet by mid of this week to early next week.

In the backdrop of some sort of understanding amongst the leaders, the Monday’s sitting of the JKT Camp at Model Town has assumed great significance amidst the charged political field. Sources in the PMLN are quite optimistic about the outcome of the contact in London and the following meeting at Lahore. More importantly, the JKT Camp’s doers are also interested in the matrimony, which might hold a key to success in their respective future electoral campaigns.

Add to this the reincarnation of Aleem Khan, another PTI giant. After having flown under the political radar, he broke the silence with a bang, holding a press conference to announce his decision of joining the JKT camp.

Sources in the PMLN have revealed Aleem Khan had been in contact with the leadership of PMLN for the last couple of weeks and beyond. The sources said Aleem Khan had a claim over 40 legislators in Punjab and around five in the National Assembly. However, the PMLN believes he might have the support of around 25+ in Punjab while his claim at the Centre is not much contested.

Since Aleem Khan had been orbiting the JKT camp, the opposition is looking at the new development with great interest. Aleem Khan is no political riffraff. It was expected he might join the JKT camp on Monday, which he did and held a dinner in the honor of the lawmakers with him on Monday night. The possibility of soaring guest list could not be ruled out.

It is important to note PMLN President Mian Shahbaz Sharif sent a bouquet to JKT in London and inquired about his health. Stealing a few moments, both the leaders also discussed about the hyped political scenario, expressing satisfaction over the run-up to the D-Day for Imran Khan.

When contacted, PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah confirmed contacts with the JKT Camp and Aleem Khan at all levels. However, he neither confirmed nor denied the contact between Mian Nawaz Sharif and JKT. He opted for the same response, regarding the proposed time of tabling the no-confidence move. ‘’I can neither confirm nor deny the timing of moving the motion,’’ he replied when asked if the opposition was planning to go ahead with the motion by the end of this week or the start of the next one.