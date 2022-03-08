Protest staged in DI Khan against target killings

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The members of the Shia community on Monday staged a protest sit-in against the target-killing in Paroa and non-arrest of the accused involved in the killing of innocent people in Bhattisar and Maliki areas recently.

Shia Ulema Council vice-president Allama Ramzan Tauqir led the protestors in Paroa. Speaking on the occasion, Allama Tauqir said that jobs should be provided to the legal heirs of each martyr so they could have a decent living for their families.

He said that a police post should be established on Bhattisar Morr Adda on Indus Highway to provide security to the people. He also asked the government to install CCTVS in all the mosques and Imambargahs of the Shia community besides making stringent arrangements for better security at these places in Paroa tehsil. Tauqir said issuing licences for weapons should be made easy and Shias allowed to keep arms to ensure protection to their lives.