Tuesday March 08, 2022
National

COAS, PM discuss security situation

By Our Correspondent
March 08, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday. During the meeting, matters regarding interior and external security were discussed. Sources said that the PM and the COAS also exchanged their views on professional affairs related to Pakistan Army.

