COAS, PM discuss security situation

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday. During the meeting, matters regarding interior and external security were discussed. Sources said that the PM and the COAS also exchanged their views on professional affairs related to Pakistan Army.
PESHAWAR: The elders of the Musakhel tribe in Mohmand district on Monday threatened to stage a sit-in in Islamabad if...
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid President and Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi has suggested to Prime...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized a multi-pronged approach, full-spectrum and vigorous...
ISLAMABAD: Jahangir Tareen group member Saeed Akbar Nawani said it was Aleem Khan who had talked about Punjab Chief...
ISLAMABAD: In a new development, the much touted and already delayed trans-nations $10bn TAPI gas line project has...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The traders are going to stage a protest against a hike in the value of the property, forced sales...
Comments