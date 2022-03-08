Peshawar tragedy

After the tragic APS attack in 2014, the authorities vowed to deal with terrorism. As a result, there was a considerable decrease in the number of terrorist attacks for some time. For the last couple of months, there has been a sudden surge in terror attacks. Some attacks were against the Shia Hazara community. Now, terrorists have struck in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing over 50 people and injuring around 200 people.

The statements made by our political leaders are stereotypical – condemnations and promises that those responsible will be caught. However, the terrorists have successfully carried out their mission just when the Australian cricket team is touring Pakistan and the fourth session of the OIC is merely weeks away. The government, on the other hand, is busy trying to avert the no-confidence move and long march.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi