Shireen Mazari for capacity-building of women journalists

Islamabad:Deviating from the conventional practice of holding a seminar to debate the challenges that women journalists face in the performance of their duties, the National Press Club (NPC), in collaboration with the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), celebrated International Women’s Day here Monday by holding an award ceremony to recognize the contributions of women health journalists in the fight against Covid-19.

Prominent at the head table were Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari, NPC’s President, Vice President, Secretary, and Finance Secretary, Anwar Raza, Myra Imran, Khaleel Ahmed, and Nayyer Ali respectively, and Executive Director of SSDO Kausar Abbas.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mazari said, this is a day to celebrate women who are progressing in their respective professions, undeterred by challenges. “Women journalists are performing a tough duty amidst multiple constraints; they have particularly established their mettle in reporting during COVID-19,” she said, before moving on to highlight her own Ministry’s efforts to expand the definition of workplace harassment as per the Supreme Court’s observations.