Siraj asks people not to attend PPP, PTI rallies

SUKKUR: The Jamaat-e-Islami Amir, Siraj-ul- Haq has said the system should change instead of change of faces as it is imperative to end the oppressive system and advised the people not to attend the political rallies of 'princes'.

Talking to media in Matiari on Sunday, he said there was no difference between the PTI and PPP, because both failed to improve public life in Lahore and Karachi. He dubbed the current PTI-PPP campaigns as normal pre election politicking and asked the people not to attend them as these leaders have damaged the country. "We do not trust the politicians and must have confidence in people," he said. Siraj said both the PPP and PTI are indulging in name calling and termed them both as 'thieves'. Siraj-ul- Haq said people should be given an opportunity to elect their genuine public representatives to put an end to this game of musical chairs.

The JI Amir demanded the prices of essential groceries must be drastically reduced and punishing the mafias hoarding urea and groceries. He said against PTI's electoral promises of creating jobs and providing housing, sadly the youth remain unemployed and people without adequate shelter. He said it is shameful that people of the country rich in all resources have been deprived of two square meals which is reflective of poor governance. He accused Imran Khan of handing over Kashmir to India without waging war and termed it a big conspiracy against Pakistan, and said such leaders are an existential threat to the country.

Siraj said the PPP has failed to ensure law and order in Sindh where common man remains at the mercy of dacoits and street criminals. The people of Sindh, he said are deprived of potable water and there is shortage of water for irrigating fields, while children in the hospitals are dying to the lack of medical facilities and malnutrition.