PM to launch Ehsaas Kafalat programme in Karachi on March 9

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi on March 9 to launch the Ehsaas Kafalat programme for the underprivileged residents of the province.

Talking to the media after inaugurating a free eye camp in Dhoraji Colony, he said the PM will also meet the leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) during his visit to the city.

Replying to a question, he said the opposition itself has become upset after making the announcement to table a no-confidence motion against the premier, because the government has the support of a sufficient number of lawmakers in the National Assembly to defeat the move.

The governor said that those engaged in the public and welfare service have been doing a tremendous job to get the blessings of God, adding that welfare work for the growth of the deprived masses is in accordance with the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said that the free eye camp has been established with the same noble objective and passion, adding that the people behind the philanthropic effort deserve praise. He appreciated the fact that the eye camp has been established to provide free-of-charge medical examination and conduct modern surgical procedures to treat eye-related ailments of the poor patients.