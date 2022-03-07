Basic concepts of science discussed

Islamabad : The inauguration event of 'The Black Hole' - A Space for Science, Art, and Culture was held here in Islamabad. 'Pehla Qadam' is a series of science lectures that would be held by Pakistan's nuclear physicist, Dr. Pervez Hoodbhoy.

In these sessions, Dr. Pervez who is also the Chairperson of The Black Hole will discuss some basic concepts of science. The chief guest on the occasion was women rights activist Nasreen Azhar.

While speaking at the inaugural event, Dr. Pervez Hoodbhoy said, “We have gathered a team of experts from Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad to establish a place within two months, where students, adults can come and gain knowledge regarding science, art, and culture.”

"In every society, there should be a space for people where they can speak and share their views without fear on various topics. Various topics would be discussed and lectures are given on science, music, poets, social activities,” he added.

There is a library set up by Mishal Books and a science lab for children where lectures would be held on various science concepts. There would be a series of events in March that include discussion with renowned poet Anwar Masood and 'Baat se Baat' inspired by TED Talks by Farnood Alam.

In 'Bazm e Taareekh o Adab', Huma Price would talk about Historical events in her session. We would focus on critical thinking which has tremendous power. It has the capability to construct an imaginary world. We need to balance out the society," he said.

Renowned writer, A.H. Nayyar, said through The Black Hole we would be holding sessions with children teaching them through logic. Afghani musicians also performed with trumpet, guitar, and 'tabla' and entertained the guests.

Founder of Women’s Action Forum Nasreen Azhar while speaking on the occasion said that we need to embrace and love the diversity of our society. Areeb Azhar son of Nasreen Azhar and a renowned singer and composer sang a few kalaams of Sufi poets. Many art, poetry, and science enthusiasts and social activists attended the ceremony.