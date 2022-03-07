Youth urged to take up free online courses

Islamabad : President of the International Islamic University Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi urged the youth to benefit from free online courses to acquire knowledge and skills for a better future.

He was addressing the new students during an orientation ceremony at Faisal Masjid, where the IIU vice-presidents, deans, DGs, professors, senior faculty members, and relevant officials were also in attendance.

The IIU president urged students to adopt patience and consistency for success.

He said education needed immense hard work, dedication, and devotion.

Dr. Hathal, highlighting the importance of virtual learning, stressed upon the students to adopt online virtual free courses.

"You are the future, take the responsibility and raise the lamp of knowledge, we will always be there to make your life a real success," he told students.

The IIU president said the university was preparing a curriculum according to the latest changes and trends to make our place among the top universities of the world.

He urged the students to disseminate peace while reiterating the resolve that Islamic character building, disciplined conduct, and a peaceful atmosphere of learning will be ensured on campus.

"I wish you a successful journey of education" he prayed at the end of his speech.

On this occasion, the IIU also inaugurated the website of the Directorate of Student Advisors.

In his speech, IIU Vice-President Academics Prof Ayaz Afsar elaborated on the international character of the university.

He said the university is having students from more than 40 countries and a dedicated campus for female students is a unique distinction.

Dr Ayaz said the IIUI was recently ranked among the top 200 'youngest' universities in the world.

He also shared accolades won by university researchers being among the top 2 percent of the world.

The Vice President also told that the university focuses on every aspect of providing elite resources of learning and the university will soon have a separate library for female students.

Vice President, Female Campus, Prof. Dr. Samina Malik in her speech focused on the Islamic character of the university, its traditions, its approach to adopting modern trends, and the peaceful milieu of learning.

She discussed the distinction of a separate campus of the university and also shared the vision of management to inculcate Islamic teachings and its efforts to produce balanced and harmonious minds.

Earlier, Students Advisors Dr. Tauqeer Hussain Sargana and Dr. Summiya Chughtai in the introductory remarks apprised of the vision, facilities, and major events under the Directorate of the Students Affairs and code of conduct.

They told about the co-curricular, sports activities, fitness facilities, career counselling, and recreation-based activities.