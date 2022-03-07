Importance of technology in legal system highlighted

LAHORE:Justice Project Pakistan with support from Federal Republic of Germany hosted Technology for Justice Forum (T4JF) here on Saturday.

The conference was dedicated to the promotion of technology-based innovations to bring legal reforms in Pakistan and finding ways to further strengthen legal system by incorporating technological solutions.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan of Supreme Court and others addressed the conference. Some of the guests and speakers included Faisal Aftab - co-founder Zayn Capital, Beau Seil - co-founder Patamar Capital, Taimur Malik - partner Clyde & Co, Muhammad Ahmad Pansota- founding partner Ahmed & Pansota, Justice Ali Bakir Najafi of Lahore High Court, Information Technology & Higher Education Yasir Humayun and Senator Syed Ali Zafar - chairperson committee on Law & Justice.

Addressing the conference, Justice Ijazul Ahsan said, “The integration of technology in the field of law is the future. We must be prepared for it. I invite you all to join hands with us in our quest to help create a society and a legal system which is just and fair and where the rule of law prevails.”

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and spokesperson for Punjab government Hassan Khawar while speaking on the importance of technology in legal system said, “Technology is bringing about a revolution in the world and for any society to grow and work, rule of law sits at the very foundation.

If these two things come together, it can really become a game-changer to fix what lies in the route of our society, I think it will be a great step for Pakistan”. The Technology for Justice Forum celebrated Vakeel Online, an online legal platform, aimed to play a critical role in bridging the gap between justice, legal practitioners and real people.

Such portals are of utmost importance and need of the hour considering the foundation of the conference by introducing technology in the legal system where the real beneficiaries will be the people of Pakistan who will have justice at the palm of their hands.

“Since the past twenty years we have travelled from non-computerised to computerised systems and the pace at which things have progressed and at the point where we are now is of great significance in the legal system,” said Justice Ali Bakir Najafi.

Justice Project Pakistan’s Executive Director, Sarah Belal Said, “After witnessing the exchange of ideas at T4JF, I am extremely excited for the future and look forward to seeing the brilliant initiatives discussed today materialising in the coming months.”

The event provided a space for a public-private sector meeting that advocates for an increased and effective technology integration into legal reform.