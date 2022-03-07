Murad, Mahoor win National Badminton titles

LAHORE: Murad Ali of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa became the national badminton champion of Pakistan after winning the men's singles event while Mahoor Shahzad of WAPDA successfully defended her national champion women singles title here at the DHA sports complex on Sunday.

In the final of the DHA 59th National Badminton Championships, Murad overcame his opponent Muqeet Tahir with little trouble. Murad Ali (KP) beat Muqeet Tahir (Wapda) by 21- 16, 21-19.

In the ladies' final, Olympian Mahoor however, have to fight all ends for a win but she got lucky when her rival Palwasha Bashir sprained her leg muscle and had to retire from the final. Mahoor Shahzad after an easy first set win faced resistance from Palwasha Bashir (retired hurt) to taste victory 21-11, 20-20.

In the men's doubles, Raja Hasnain (New Khan) and Raja Zulqarnain (WAPDA) won the title and in women's doubles, Mahoor Shahazad & Ghazala Siddidue of WAPDA took the title. Raja Hasnain (New Khan) & Raja Zulqarnain (Wapda) beat Azeem Sarwar (Wapda) & Murad Ali (KP) by 22-20, 21-15.

In the mixed doubles event, Raja Hasnain (New Khan) & Palwasha Bashir (Sindh) won the final. Raja Hasnain (New Khan) & Palwasha Bashir (Sindh) beat M Ali Larosh & Ghazala Siddique (WAPDA) 21-16, 21-14

In the women's doubles Final, Mahoor Shahzad & Ghazala Siddique (WAPDA) beat Saima Waqas (WAPDA) & Palwasha Bashir (Sindh) by 21-15, 21-16.

Administrator DHA Lahore Brig Waheed Gul Satti was the chief guest of the final ceremony and he distributed trophies and cash prizes among the finalists. The total cash prize of the championships was Rs 600, 000. Muhammad Khalil Mahmood Secretary General Pakistan Olympic Association also witnessed the matches and closing ceremony.