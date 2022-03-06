Lahore Qalandars owner, officials visit Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: The owner and coach of the Lahore Qalandars, which recently won the final of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League, on Saturday visited the residence of Shaheen Shah Afridi in Landikotal.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was the captain of the Lahore Qalandars. The family members of Shaheen Shah Afridi, friends, cricket lovers and local elders participated in the colourful event, where the trophy was also displayed.

Lahore Qalandars owner Rana Atif, coach Aqib Javed and other team officials were warmly received by Awami National Party senior leader Malik Darya Khan, Shaheen’s father Malik Ayaz, brother and former test cricketer Riaz at his hujra (male guesthouse) in Landikotal. Children showered rose petals on the Lahore Qalandar officials and owner at various locations when they drove from Peshawar to Landikotal.

The police escorted the team and all the cops manning the checkpost along the Peshawar-Landikotal road were directed to facilitate the guests. Talking to media, Lahore Qalandars owner Rana Atif and coach Aqib Javed said they were happy to see the enthusiastic cricket lovers in Landikotal.

They thanked Shaheen Shah Afridi, his family and Malik Darya Khan for their hospitality. The guests were served with traditional food and were presented gifts.