NCCPL implements cloud security

KARACHI: National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) implemented a cloud security solution that would help the company and its service users discern information security challenges, a statement said on Saturday.
The implementation would help in catering to today’s heterogeneous and multi-dimension issues, the company stated, adding that it had implemented the solution in collaboration with Jaffer Business Systems (JBS).
NCCPL announced the projection in a ceremony held at its Bahria office, which was attended by its top officials and office-bearers.
Speaking to the event, chief executive officer (CEO) at NCCPL Muhammad Lukman said without a cybersecurity program, an organisation could not defend itself against data breach campaigns. He added that businesses could no longer rely on conventional anti-virus and firewall solutions. He stressed on acquiring innovative and modern solutions to defend against cybercriminals.
JBS CEO Veqar-ul-Islam was of the view that companies need cloud security systems, which could warn and adapt quickly against new treats. He said with digital transformation, number of data breaches also increased, proving to be a catastrophe for businesses.
