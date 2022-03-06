Murad, Muqeet in National Badminton final

LAHORE: Mahoor Shahzad of Wapda and Palwasha Bashir of Sindh qualified for the women singles final in the National Badminton championships.
In Women Singles Semi Final, Mahoor Shahzad beat Alja Tariq by 21-14, 21-7 Palwasha Bashir (Sindh) beat Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) by 21-16, 21-8.
Murad Ali (KP), and Muqeet Tahir (Wapda) meet in the men’s singles final. In the men’s singles Semi Final, Murad Ali (KP) beat M Ali Larosh (Wapda) by 21-16, 18-21, 25-23 Muqeet Tahir (Wapda) beat Irfan Saeed (Wapda) by 21-15, 21-7.
