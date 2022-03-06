Iraq’s delayed presidential vote back on

BAGHDAD: The Iraqi parliament on Saturday reopened registration for candidates to run for president, a contest already behind schedule following last October’s general election.
MPs, whose job it is to elect the president, a largely ceremonial role reserved for a Kurd, set a three-day period for candidates to register, an AFP correspondent inside parliament said, by a vote of 203 in favour from 265 who attended a special session.
