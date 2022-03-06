‘Commitment to quality patient care’

Islamabad : Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) awarded with ISO 9001:2005 Certificate by The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) from the United Kingdom, says a press release.

This certificate has been awarded based on a quality paradigm that centers around excellence in services delivery, patient & staff safety measures, effective leadership and standardization in organizational processes.

Yasir Khan Niazi, Managing Director of the Hospital, expressed that this achievement shows our commitment to, and relentless pursuit of, quality patient care at affordable rates - the traits that make us unique and the first hospital in our category to achieve ISO certification.

Hospital Executive Director Col (r) Dr. Ghullam Mujtaba Abbasi told that ISO has brought about a significant reduction in medical errors, patient waiting times, test results and infection rates.

Dr. Areej Nyazi, Director ANTH, expressed that ANTH’s decision will help the hospital in delivering more value and innovation, creating ideal partnerships with each stakeholder and enabling its staff to anticipate, understand and fulfil each patient’s needs.

Prof. Dr. Sadaf Khalid, Head of Quality Assurance at ANTH, said that ISO 9001:2015 Certification is central for enabling the hospital to ensure quality systems and improvement of our service delivery along with better patient satisfaction.