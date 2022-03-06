JI protests against street crime outside 40 police stations today

Expressing concerns over the alarming rise in street crime across Karachi, Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Saturday that the situation should be a matter of concern for the Sindh government, the police department and other law enforcement agencies operating in the city.

He also announced that his party will hold demonstrations outside 40 police stations in the city on Sunday (today) in protest against the rising street crime.

He said that in the next phase of the campaign, demonstrations will be held outside the offices of SSPs, DIGs and the IGP among other police high-ups.

He termed the alarming rise in crimes a question mark on the performance of the city’s law enforcers. Citing some reports, he said that 37,000 policemen are deployed in the city, and according to some conservative estimates, more than half of them are engaged in activities other than law and order.

Thousands of policemen are deployed for the protocol of the chief minister, the lawmakers and their families as well as for their favourites, he lamented.

“A separate 5,000-strong police force was raised, but that unit is also used for political purposes. The unit’s members receive more salary and perks than ordinary police against fewer duty hours. In such a discriminative scenario, reforms in the police department are impossible.”

He said crimes can only be curbed through practical measures, not lip service or tall claims. He demanded that Sindh’s government and police ensure the people’s security and deploy the thousands of policemen currently on security duties of VVIPs to facilitate the masses.

He said police in megacities, including Karachi, should be placed under the local government. A deep connection exists between the black sheep in police and criminal elements, he pointed out, explaining that running criminal rackets and organised crimes without the support of police is impossible.

He said that in the ongoing situation, JI has decided to step forward and play its role for the people of Karachi. He invited other political parties to also step forward and play their due role for durable peace in the city.