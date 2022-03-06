Opposition, govt row over no-trust numbers

ISLAMABAD. The government and the opposition are still making claims and counterclaims about their success if a no-confidence motion is tabled against Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Reports say both sides are confident of enjoying the support of more MNAs than the other in case a no-confidence motion is tabled. Prime Minister Imran Khan said the opposition should go ahead with its plan of a no-confidence motion as all coalition partners were with him. He maintained that the government had completed its homework. He expressed these views talking to PTI MNAs who called on him on Saturday. Those who met him included Riaz Fatyana and Nasrullah Dareshik. Federal ministers were also present. The PTI MNAs assured the Prime Minister of their unwavering support.

Meanwhile, top leadership of the opposition — former President Asif Ali Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif —accelerated their consultations on bringing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and requisitioning a National Assembly session.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a phone conversation with former President Asif Ali Zardari after consultations with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday. It appeared that Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were satisfied that they would be able to overthrow the government in a no-confidence motion.

According to sources, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Asif Ali Zardari held discussions on the timeframe of the no-confidence motion. Fazlur Rehman also took Asif Zardari into confidence over his talks with Nawaz Sharif.

It is expected that the leaders of the opposition parties will hold a meeting in Lahore to finalise the timeframe to requisition the National Assembly session and to present the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

Sources said the Opposition Leader in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Syed Khursheed Shah were expected to meet the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Sunday (today).