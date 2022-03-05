‘Are they kings?’: How Nadra can declare a Pakistani an Afghan, asks SC

ISLAMABAD: A two-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Friday disposed of a petition after National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) informed the court that the petitioner and his family had been issued computerised national identity cards (CNICs).

According to the petition, Nadra had blocked the CNICs of a citizen and his family 20 years ago on a so-called report of an intelligence agency. Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel led bench was informed by the additional attorney general (AAG) that the CNICs of the petitioner and his son were blocked on a report of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) about their suspicious activities.

However, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel remarked that the IB had denied writing any letter to Nadra for the purpose. He asked if Nadra initiates inquiries against citizens even on unknown applications. “Are the Nadra officers some kings who issue CNICs on their sweet will,” asked the SC judge, adding that what action was taken against those officials who were responsible for blocking of the CNICs. He remarked that when Muhammad Din visited Nadra centre of renewal of his identity card, Nadra blocked it. They declared a Pakistani an Afghan national without any solid proof, the judge remarked.

The SC judge reminded the AAG that in the 1965 war, an uncle of the petitioner had sacrificed his life for the motherland. The Nadra official informed the court that petitioner Muhammad Din had died; however, his son had been issued CNIC. After that, the bench disposed of the petition.