Couple shot dead in Sanghar

SUKKUR: A couple was shot dead at Serhari in District Sanghar by their relatives on Friday. The police have registered a case but failed to arrest the alleged killers.

The police said that one year ago, 27-year-old Rukhsana d/o Sajjan Rind, a resident of Hassan Magsi near Serhari of District Sanghar, had eloped with Farooq Brohi s/o Abdul Ghani Brohi, a resident of Nawabshah, and did a court marriage with Brohi. On Friday, the father-in-law of Farooq pretending to end his grievances invited the couple to dinner. The police said as the couple arrived, Farooq’s in-laws allegedly shot them dead and fled the scene.