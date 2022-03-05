PM Imran Khan did nothing to enforce Islamic law: Sirajul Haq

SUKKUR: Jamaat-e-Islami staged a sit-in here on Friday against inflation. It was led by Siraj-ul-Haq, the JI chief. Reports said on Friday hundreds of workers of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, led by Siraj-ul-Haq, staged a protest rally and later a sit-in against inflation in front of the Sukkur Press Club. Workers chanted slogans against the anti-people policies of the government.

Addressing the sit-in, the chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Siraj-ul-Haq, and other leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami said that an ongoing nationwide movement against inflation, unemployment and IMF slavery was continuing under the party leadership. The participation of the people of Pakistan in their protest against the PTI government was a victory of Jamaat-e-Islami.

He reiterated that the JI’s struggle was for enforcing the Islamic system and an attempt to assure that people's fundamental rights were provided. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was raising slogans to make the country the state of Madina for many years but did nothing to enforce the Islamic law or take any other concrete action to Change the interest-based economy.

He said that protests and sit-ins of his Jamaat were continuing against the “incompetent government”. Jamaat-e-Islami has always raised its voice for the rights of people.

He condemned the Peshawar mosque incident and held the PTI government responsible. Siraj-ul-Haq said that those who spent the government resources on rallies and paid money to the people should know that the nation was fed up with them.

Rejecting the Peca Ordinance, he said that Jamaat-e-Islami stood by the journalists in their struggle.

He claimed that the rulers were using fascist tactics to suppress the media. He said the PTI and PPP are holding long marches to protect their respective political interests and governments. The country's economy is on the verge of collapse, as the PTI followed dictations of the IMF.

He demanded Governor State Bank Raza Baqir should immediately be dismissed for facilitating the process to put the State Bank of Pakistan under the IMF control. He said the MQM should have to bring the truth before the nation as to who had used them in May 12 carnage. He said that clean drinking water was not available for the people of Sukkur.