Afzal faces early exit in Asian junior boxing

KARACHI: Pakistan’s promising boxer Afzal Khan faced an early exit when he went down to Iksanov Buzurgmekhr of Uzbekistan in the 54 kg preliminaries in the ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Men’s and Women’s Boxing Championship in Amman, Jordan, on Thursday.

Afzal lost 9-10 after a close fight, a senior official of Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) told ‘The News’.

“He is a good boxer and we aim to further give him exposure,” the official said.

Meanwhile Maria, who belongs to Sindh, will take on Gulnazburibayeva of Kazakhstan in the 48 kg fight on Saturday (today). There are eight entries in this weight category.

In the 52kg, Balochistan-born Malaika Zahid will meet Chupradit Kamonchanok of Thailand in her first fight also on Saturday.

Hadia from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who has already ensured a medal because there are only four entries in her 60 kilogramme weight category, will face Uldana Taubay of Kazakhstan in the semi-finals on March 8.