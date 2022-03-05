 
March 05, 2022
Iran FM ready to go to Vienna if nuclear deal struck

By AFP
March 05, 2022

TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign minister said on Friday he was ready to travel to Vienna if a deal is reached to revive the 2015 nuclear accord, as the US suggested an agreement is possible. "I am ready to go to Vienna when the Western sides accept our remaining red lines," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a phone call with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, quoted in a foreign ministry statement.

