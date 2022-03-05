US Supreme Court reinstates death penalty for Boston bomber

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted of planting bombs at the Boston Marathon in 2013. A court of appeals had vacated Tsarnaev’s death sentence but it was reinstated by the conservative-dominated Supreme Court in a 6-3 vote. Federal executions resumed under former president Donald Trump but were halted after Joe Biden took office in January 2021.