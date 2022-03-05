Embassies of Muslim countries to join NCSW in promoting women empowerment

Islamabad : The Embassies of Indonesia, Malaysia, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and Turkey collaborated with the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) to organise the first hybrid International Workshop session on ‘Muslim Women Pioneers: Leading Economic Growth.’

The event was a kick start of a series of discussions to share best practices of women’s breakthrough leadership in socio-economic affairs, politics, and policymaking in the Islamic world, says a press release.

The opening session was attended by participating embassies, the diplomatic community, Chairperson of the NCSW, Nilofar Bakhtiar, Chairperson of the National Commission for Child Rights, Afshan Tehseen, Director-General United Nations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Usman Iqbal Jadoon, and featuring the Founder and Managing Director of Kashf Foundation, Roshanay Zafar and four esteemed panelists who joined the event virtually from Jordan, Huda Ayesh, Dr. Lana H. Bin Said of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Suryani S.F. Motik of Indonesia and 2015 Nobel Peace Laureate, Ouided Bouchamaoui of Tunisia.

Ambassador Adam Tugio of Indonesia in his opening remarks underscored the importance of Education and skill development of women to enhance their productivity and betterment of the future generation. Ambassador Borhene El-Kamel of Tunisia further added the importance of the progressive role of women and their contribution to nation-building and shared to the audience the experience of women empowerment in Tunisia. The chairperson of NCSW shed the light of the idea behind the launching of international workshops and suggested making a pool of new talented women entrepreneurs and connecting them with successful global Muslim women entrepreneurs as the next step endeavor to facilitate concrete implementation.

The workshop focused on promoting the economic conditions of Muslim Women. The esteemed panelists underscored that Muslim Women have made an outstanding contribution to society and on some occasions served as outstanding leaders. They shared their struggle to start a business and gain success at a later stage, including Noble Peace Laureate, Ouided Bouchamaoui from Tunisia.

Chairperson of the National Commission for Child Rights, Afshan Tehseen reminded that “If you support a woman, you support an entire nation.” Ambassador Ibrahim Al Madani of Jordan concluded the event by emphasizing that, “The inclusion of Women’s economic empowerment should be incorporated as a priority in national development plans.”