Murder case of six: ATC acquits five accused in Haripur

HARIPUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Friday acquitted five accused in the murder case of six persons about six and half years back.

Former member district council and PMLN leader Khan Javed Khan and his driver had sustained injuries in the attack on May 8, 2015.

“Their acquittal was based on defective evidence,” said Atif Ali Khan Jadoon Advocate, the counsel for the defence side. Atif Ali Khan Jadoon said the FIR was registered on May 8, 2015 in Sera-e-Saleh police Station and the complainant Javed Khan had stated that he was on the way back home from Chitti Dhak village after addressing a corner meeting in connection with his election campaign during the local government elections 2015.

He said when their vehicles reached near Railway bridge of Dhok village at around 6.35 in the evening, Atif, Asif, sons of Munsif Khan, Umar, Uzair and Zahid, sons of Chanzeb Khan and others ambushed their vehicles at the behest of their cousin, Junaid Younas Khan.

The accused, he said, attacked their vehicles with hand grenades and opened fire with sophisticated weapons, which resulted in on the spot death of his all six security guards while he and his driver Nek Muhammad were injured.

The police registered a criminal case against all the nominated persons and arrested Atif Munsif Khan Jadoon. The case was investigated by the Counter-Terrorism Police and challan was submitted in the Anti-Terrorism Court, Abbottabad. After a trial of six and half years.