Five deaths, 252 new corona cases reported

LAHORE:Five people lost their lives due to coronavirus on Friday while 252 new cases were reported across Punjab. According to the data shared by the spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Friday, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 502,309 while total number of deaths recorded 13,513 so far. The P&SHD confirmed the maximum number of coronavirus cases were reported in Lahore with 151 cases.
DENGUE: One new case of dengue virus was reported during the last 24 hours. According to the Punjab P&SHD, anti-dengue squad conducted 295,952 indoor and 69,371 outdoor surveillance across the province and destroyed dengue larvae at six places.
LAHORE:The Punjab Healthcare Commission has developed the minimum service delivery standards of hair transplant and...
LAHORE: A network of private educational institutions hosted an exclusive Ladies’ Luncheon at a local hotel to...
LAHORE:PIA in collaboration with National Forum for Environment and Health initiated a joint Tree Plantation Campaign...
LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar has said that more than 1.89 lakh acres of state land...
LAHORE:Federation of All-Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association Punjab has condemned the latest letter...
LAHORE:IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has directed the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to hold regular Promotion Board meetings for...
Comments