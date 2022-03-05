Five deaths, 252 new corona cases reported

LAHORE:Five people lost their lives due to coronavirus on Friday while 252 new cases were reported across Punjab. According to the data shared by the spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Friday, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 502,309 while total number of deaths recorded 13,513 so far. The P&SHD confirmed the maximum number of coronavirus cases were reported in Lahore with 151 cases.

DENGUE: One new case of dengue virus was reported during the last 24 hours. According to the Punjab P&SHD, anti-dengue squad conducted 295,952 indoor and 69,371 outdoor surveillance across the province and destroyed dengue larvae at six places.