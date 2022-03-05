Task force formed to vaccinate dairy cattle against viral disease

Taking notice of the viral disease that has been affecting a large number of animals at various cattle farms in Karachi, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Dr Nazeer Kalhoro, the provincial director general of livestock, to send special teams to the dairy farmers to vaccinate the animals against the disease.

Kalhoro has constituted a task force to control and contain the lumpy skin disease. The task force includes Additional Director Livestock Dr Rafique Memon as chairman, while the other members are Dr Habibullah Jamali, Dr Javed Memon and Dr Rashid Pirzada.

They will collect samples of infected animals and submit them to the Central Veterinary Diagnosis Laboratory, Tando Jam, and the Sindh Institute of Animal Health. The task force will submit its daily progress reports to Kalhoro and the Chief Minister Secretariat.

The field team of the livestock department started visiting cattle farms to vaccinate cattle on Friday. Moreover, Shah strongly condemned the Peshawar mosque blast and said the enemies of Pakistan were trying to destabilise the country, but the people were united to thwart all such attempts.