LHC summons Punjab CS with report on Murree tragedy

RAWALPINDI: Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz of the Rawalpindi Bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC), while expressing annoyance over non-submission of report on reasons for transfer of administrative officers in Murree within 3 years, remarked that the Additional Chief Secretary Punjab is one of those responsible for the Murree tragedy and he is investigating the tragedy.

The court has summoned Punjab Chief Secretary to appear on April 5 with the report. Syed Shah Muhammad, Advocate, Legal Adviser, District Administration, Rawalpindi, appeared in the court on the occasion of the hearing. The legal adviser took the position that a letter has been written to the office of the Chief Secretary for the report but the report has not been received yet.

When the hearing resumed after a gap of three hours, the court expressed anger over not filing report of the incident, the court remarked that the person, who should have been implicated in the Murree tragedy, has been made the head of the inquiry committee. It directed the Chief Secretary Punjab to convey the message of judicial wrath and asked him to appear before the court on April 5 along with the report. The court has adjourned the case till April 5.